Part of Għajnsielem street closed to traffic after road collapse

A road in Għajnsielem has been closed to traffic after a chunk of the street caved in, leaving one driver with slight back pain.

Photos uploaded by the Għajnsielem Local Council show a gaping hole in the middle of Triq Wied Rgħajjes, revealing a stormwater culvert.

The road caved in as one car was passing through the road. Indeed, one of the car's back wheels was dangling above the hole.

The driver did not suffer any injuries, except for slight back pain and mild shock.

The road itself was built in the 1970s over a valley.

Due to a road closure in the Qala Road junction, Triq Wied Rgħajjes experienced heavier levels of traffic than usual in the past weeks.

The local council urged drivers to avoid the area as the road will be closed to traffic over the coming days.

Special thanks was given to the Ministry for Gozo for offering immediate assistance.