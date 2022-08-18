Traffic lights installed on Mrieħel bypass where roads agency had proposed a flyover

Traffic lights have been installed along the Mrieħel bypass, for vehicles crossing towards the industrial zone.

Infrastructure Malta, the roads agency, confirmed with MaltaToday that the traffic lights had been installed this week to make the intersection safer for vehicles entering the industrial zone.

“This is a temporary intervention, retaining the existing vehicular routes, and improving safety by creating a controlled vehicular crossing. This setup replaces Transport Malta enforcement officers who were doing this job manually at morning peak hours. The traffic lights function on a system of loops to give priority according to flows,” Infrastructure Malta said.

The agency had put forward plans to create a flyover structure on the Mrieħel bypass to provide safer access to and from the industrial estate. However, the proposal was unanimously opposed by the Qormi local council, farmers and residents.

Asked whether the traffic lights were a replacement for the flyover project, IM said discussions were still ongoing on the Mrieħel Bypass project.

"Infrastructure Malta is committed to continue delivering infrastructural improvement projects that enhance safety and improve mobility. Discussions with respective stakeholders on how best to deliver the Mriehel Bypass project are ongoing," a spokesperson said.

A group of over 150 residents and farmers in the Qormi-Mrieħel area had requested the personal intervention of Prime Minister Robert Abela, since swathes of land and fields would be taken up in order to build a flyover.

Alternatively, the Qormi local council had proposed a tunnel below the existing road, with IM saying it was analysing this proposal.