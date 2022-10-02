Free buses win 6,700 new patrons

In the month prior to the introduction of a free-of-charge bus service, the number of registrations for Tallinja cards have increased by 6,718 – from 407,689 on 31 August, to 414,407 on 28 September, the Transport Ministry revealed in reply to a question by MaltaToday.

The increase is being interpreted as a positive indication of the popularity of the free bus service which commenced operations on Saturday.

As from yesterday all persons using the personalised Tallinja card were not required to have credit on their card in order to use buses.

Availing of free public transport requires commuters to tap their personalised Tallinja Card on the ticket machine next to the bus driver every time they board the bus.

The free service is applicable for both day routes and night routes.

But patrons will still be expected to pay the full fare if they do not have a Tallinja card. Users were warned by email last week that inspectors will still carry out random inspections on the buses each day in order to check that all passengers have tapped their Tallinja card or purchased a cash ticket.

“If you do not tap the card on the machine inside the bus, you will be fined €50 and your Tallinja Card will be confiscated until you pay your fine,” the transport ministry said.

The personalised Tallinja card is being retained to provide valuable statistical information which can help the authorities improve the bus service.

When asked last month whether government is expecting an increase in patronage after October, the ministry indicated that an increase in the number of passenger trips was being anticipated, with the expectations being that by year-end figures will rise to the record patronage year of 2019.

When asked whether the number of buses will be increased in view of any expected demand for the service, the government spokesperson replied that “expected passenger trips demand increases are being projected and factored in route frequency requirements”.