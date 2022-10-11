Worker injured after falling from machinery he was operating in Luqa scrapyard
A 29-year-old man from Mali, residing in Isla, fell from the machinery he was operating
A man sustained grievous injuries on Tuesday after falling from machinery he was operating in a scrapyard.
Police received a report at 10:30am that someone was injured in Triq il-Valletta, Ħal Luqa.
Preliminary investigations show that a 29-year-old man from Mali, residing in Isla, fell and injured himself.
The man was hospitalised and his injuries were deemed to be of a grievous nature.
Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech was informed of the accident and has launched an inquiry into the case.
Police investigations are ongoing.