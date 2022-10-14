Hit and run in Marsa leaves a 54-year-old man with serious injuries

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit and run accident in Triq San Tumas, Marsa.

According to police, the accident happened on Friday at 1:00pm.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim residing in Marsa, was hit by a car that allegedly left the site of the accident.

The victim was given first aid and later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. The police investigation into this incident is still ongoing, while a search is on for the vehicle involved.