[IN PICTURES] Silent vigil held in Bidnija

A short commemorative ceremony was held at Bidnija at the memorial marking the place where Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed.

A minute’s silence was followed by readings from Daphne’s opinion pieces in the run up to the 2017 general election in which she sounded the ominous warning that something big and sinister was afoot.

Flowers, candles and tributes were then laid in the field where Daphne’s burning car came to an abrupt halt on that fateful day in 2017.

Those present included the sister of slain Italian anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone, EP President Roberta Metsola, MEP David Casa, former PN leader Simon Busutil, the British High Commissioner, the IGM’s top officials, other journalists and activists. The event was organised by rule of law NGO Repubblika.