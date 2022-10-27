Goodbye summer time: Clocks turn back an hour on Sunday

We can all enjoy an extra hour of sleep on Sunday since clocks will be turned back one hour to mark the end of summer time.

The Department of Information has communicated that summer time in Malta ends at 3am on Sunday – the last Sunday of October.

Clocks are advanced by one hour in spring to save on daylight in the warmer months in such a way that darkness falls at a later time. The daylight-saving time typically runs between the last Sunday of March and the last Sunday of October.

Clocks are reverted back to standard time during the winter months.

An EU-wide initiative a few years ago to end the twice-yearly change in time across the bloc never materialised.