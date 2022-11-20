No injuries as tree snaps in half on Tal-Barrani road

Strong wind and rain on Sunday morning led to a tree snapping in half along Żejtun’s Tal-Barrani road.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that the northbound lanes towards Santa Luċija were closed off after the tree fell at around 11am.

As the tree snapped in half, part of its branches smashed into a bus’ windscreen and shattered it.

Passengers aboard the bus were able to catch another bus sent to the area by Malta Public Transport. No one was injured in the incident.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called on site to clear the tree and open the road for traffic again.

Similar clean-up operations were carried out across Malta due to strong winds on Sunday.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that workers in the Cleansing and Maintenance Division were helping civil protection officials in Attard, Raħal Ġdid, Kirkop and Żejtun .