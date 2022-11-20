Chris Fearne appointed vice-chair of Global Leaders Group on antimicrobial resistance

Health Minister Chris Fearne has been appointed vice-chairman of the Global Leaders Group (GLG) on antimicrobial resistance.

WHO Europe regional director Hans Kluge congratulated Fearne on his appointment. He tweeted that he looks forward to working with him and the group to tackle the challenges posed by anti-microbial resistance.

Fearne said he was honoured by the appointment, having been nominated by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, who is co-chair of the group.

Honoured to be appointed Vice-Chair of the Global Leaders Group on #AntimicrobialResistance @GLGAMR by the Quadripartite: Food and Agriculture Organization @FAO, UN Environment Programme @UNEP , World Health Organization @WHO and World Organisation for Animal Health @WOAH_Global pic.twitter.com/ofogcUZnMe — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) November 20, 2022

Fearne will serve as the group’s vice-chair for a two-year term.

The GLG on antimicrobial resistance brings together world leaders and experts with the aim of taking political action on antimicrobial resistance.

The group includes leaders from major international organisations, including the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, the World Organisation for Animal Health, the WHO and the UN Environment Programme.

Fearne’s first outing as the group’s vice-chair will see him speak at the opening session of a high-level conference in Oman.