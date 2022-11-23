PN communications director hands in resignation

The Nationalist Party’s communications director has submitted his resignation on Wednesday evening, citing personal reasons for his decision.

Simon Vella Gregory spent almost a year in the post, having been appointed in December 2021.

His appointment had been approved by the administrative council following recommendations by the party leadership.

Vella Gregory replaced Alessandro Farrugia, who was made communications director following Bernard Grech’s election as PN leader in 2020.

He had also cited personal reasons for his resignation.

MaltaToday understands that Dione Borg has been touted as a possible replacement within the party.

Borg is a veteran NET journalist who also ran for a European Parliament seat in 2019.

He authored Libertà Mhedda, which chronicled violence in the 1980s, and recently published a biography of former PN leader Eddie Fenech Adami.