Former prisons boss entitled to €100,000 in Libya envoy post

Former prisons director Colonel Alex Dalli is entitled to €100,000 while serving as an envoy to Libya after he resigned last year following a string of suicides at Corradino Correctional Facility.

Dalli’s contract, tabled in parliament by Minister Byron Camilleri, shows that he was paid a salary of €36,794 while entitled to a post-adjustment allowance of €57,717 or €64,130 depending on whether he was accompanied by a spouse in marriage.

He was also entitled to a communication allowance of €1,800 per annum and an expense allowance of €300 per annum.

The contract agreement was signed on 27 December 2021 and remains valid for a period of one year.

His contract states that he will be posted in Tripoli to “coordinate on all matters as per Agreement between Malta and Libya dated 28/05/2020”.

That day, Prime Minister Robert Abela went to Tripoli and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Libya to establish two coordinating centres to combat human trafficking.

During the official visit, Abela met with the Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord at the time, Fayez al-Sarraj.

Through the MoU, Malta and Libya agreed to set up a coordination unit in each country to assist in operations against illegal migration.

Dalli suspended himself as prisons director after an inmate was found dead inside his prison cell at the Corradino Correctional Facility. He was found dead in the prison’s Division 4.

The victim was suspected of having committed suicide. He was found dead during the prison guard handover one morning.