‘Whore’ and ‘freak of nature’: MPs receive threatening letters over abortion amendment

Two Labour MPs received threatening and anonymous letters during Monday’s parliamentary sitting, shortly before the House was to vote on an amendment to Malta’s abortion ban.

Parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg and MP Randolph De Battista notified the Speaker during the session and requested protection. The two MPs will be filing a report with police on the matter.

The letter to Rebecca calls her a “dirty Labour whore” and accuses her and the Prime Minister of being a “baby killer”.

“Dear Rebecca, life goes on. And everyone gets what they deserve,” the letter reads.

The letter to De Battista calls him a “turncoat” and “clown like his friend Cyrus Engerer”. Engerer is De Battista’s partner.

The person who wrote this letter also makes disparaging comments on De Battista’s sexuality.

In a Facebook post condemning the letter, De Battista said that threats and intimidation “will not stop me or Cyrus Engerer from working for what we believe in”.

“To this saint, I wish him a year full of health and happiness,” he said.

In a separate post, Buttigieg noted that the letter is full of insults and threats “simply because I’m a woman MP who is pushing forward amendments to the law that protects women’s lives”.

Parliament is currently discussing an amendment to the criminal code to allow for abortions when the woman’s life and health is at stake.

Monday’s session saw Parliament vote in favour of moving the bill to the committee stage.

