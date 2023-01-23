Jason Micallef to head specialised unit tasked with managing Ta’ Qali National Park

Jason Micallef will be heading the specialised unit tasked with managing the Ta’ Qali National Park, the public works ministry has announced.

The former Labour TV boss and Valletta Cultural Agency chairman will be leading the specialised unit within the public works ministry which was created earlier this year.

It will be tasked with the preservation and promotion of the National Park as a recreational space. The unit will also be recommending to the ministry the policy on which the park’s regulations and management will be based on.

“The specialised unit is also responsible for drawing up a plan to coordinate the maintenance and upkeep of the National Park. It will also be outlining and adopting health and safety procedures, as well as protocols for emergency situations,” the ministry said. “These procedures and protocols must be accessible to the public.”

In 2019, the government had announced plans which will see Ta’ Qali national park grow exponentially with the inclusion of 52,000sq.m. of derelict land that will be transformed into a green space.

The land previously housed an abandoned concrete factory that was demolished by the Planning Authority enforcement section.

The ministry said works on the area are ongoing, and completed sections are already being enjoyed by the general public.