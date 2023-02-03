menu

Mauro Farrugia appointed Commissioner for Protection and Development of Prisoners

His outgoing position is that of Chief Executive Officer of the Agency for the Protection of Asylum Seekers

3 February 2023, 2:51pm
by Nicole Meilak
Mauro Farrugia is the new Commissioner for the Protection and Development of Prisoners

Mauro Farrugia has been appointed Commissioner for The Protection and Development of Prisoners, taking the place of Christopher Siegersma after he became the new prison boss.

His appointment was made by the President of Malta on the recommendation of Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, following a decision from the Cabinet.

Farrugia has a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Malta, and has worked directly with young people facing difficult behavioural challenges.

He has also worked with asylum seekers and people in difficult social situations.

Farrugia’s outgoing position is that of Chief Executive Officer of the Agency for the Protection of Asylum Seekers.

Minister Byron Camilleri wished Farrugia well in his new post.

