Daphne Foundation: Caruana Galizia’s reporting on hospitals deal ‘vindicated’

The court’s decision to annul the privatisation agreement for three Maltese hospitals vindicates Daphne Caruana Galizia’s 2015 reporting on the deal, the Daphne Caruana Galizia foundation said.

On Friday, a court annulled three agreements that led to the privatisation of three state hospitals.

After the ruling was read out in court, the Foundation pointed out that Caruana Galizia had first reported on the deal in 2015, alleging that the government had struck a deal with Oxley Capital Group of Singapore ahead of the call for proposals for the privatisation of the hospitals.

She had also reported that Ram Tumuluri, representing Oxley Capital, had held meetings with Maltese medical suppliers in January 2015, telling them that his company already had an agreement with the Maltese government to run the hospitals.

“The court's decision to annul the agreements today supports Caruana Galizia's reporting, which had been met with silence by the government at the time,” the Foundation said.

“The annulment of the hospital agreements marks a significant moment in the fight against corruption in Malta, and a vindication of Caruana Galizia's reporting. It is hoped that the decision will lead to further action against those responsible for the fraudulent deal and for the murder of the journalist who exposed it.”