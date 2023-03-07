PN tables motion for public inquiry into JeanPaul Sofia's death

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has tabled a parliamentary motion calling for government to launch a public inquiry into the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia.

“Representing the opposition, I have filed a motion calling for a Public Inquiry which should lead to justice and truth,” Grech said in a Facebook post.

Sofia was killed in a construction site accident last December, after a three-storey building he was working at collapsed during construction works. Five men - three Albanian, a Maltese and a Bosnian were rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia is conducting an inquiry into the incident.

Despite multiple calls for a public inquiry, Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed the requests, insisting the ongoing magisterial inquiry should be allowed to end.

“If we really want justice, these institutions need to be allowed to work in serenity,” he said. “I appeal to them to give maximum importance to this case, so that the victim’s family and society can enjoy swift justice.”

The Nationalist leader said it was not right for Jean Paul’s parents to be denied the “whole truth” because of Abela’s stubbornness.

“I expect the motion to be put forward for a vote as soon as possible,” he said.

On Monday, the PM called out the “unacceptable delays” in the magisterial inquiry into Sofia’s death.

Abela heaped praise on the retired judge, and now new Ombudsman Joseph Zammit Mckeon, for his efficiency when serving as a judge.

Abela explained how Zammit McKeon decided a case for every two days he served in the role.

“This is a statistic on efficacy which members of the judiciary should look at, especially inquiring magistrates, who are investigating serious accidents which led to death and three months later, there is no process verbal which has been concluded,” Abela said. “There is no end in sight.”

While no names were mentioned, the reference was clearly to the death of JeanPaul Sofia.