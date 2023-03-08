Recruitment company introduces menstrual leave for its employees

WFDM, a recruitment agency based in Malta, is the first company in Malta to introduce menstrual leave for all of its female employees.

“This new policy is aimed at supporting the overall well-being of female employees and acknowledging the unique challenges that come with menstruation,” WFDM said.

WFDM is a group of companies focusing on recruitment, marketing and property.

The new policy will provide paid leave for up to twelve days per year for female employees experiencing painful and difficult periods.

This leave will not count against their sick or vacation time, allowing female employees to take the time they need to manage their menstrual health without compromising their work obligations.

“We recognize that menstruation is a normal and natural part of life, and for some women, it can be a challenging and painful experience,” Matthew Mantvydas Narusevicius, CEO of WFDM, said.

WFDM hopes that by introducing menstrual leave, they will encourage other companies to follow suit and also show female employees support and care.

Menstrual leave was a proposal put up for discussion in the House of Representatives by Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar last month.

However, Cutajar’s proposal has not yet found a strong footing in her own government, with parliamentary secretary for equality Rebecca Buttigieg commenting that she had heard equally valid points opposing the additional leave.

Reacting to WFDM’s announcement, the MP welcomed the decision, saying she will continue to strive to ensure the concept is discussed at national level.

MaltaToday had also approached the Malta Employers Association who had said such debate, should not be treated as a priority in social dialogue discussions.

In comments to MaltaToday, the MEA said there should be no additional sick leave categories.

The General Workers’ Union, on the other hand, told MaltaToday it welcomes all the discussions.

