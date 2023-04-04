MUMN issues new directives at health centres, Gozo hospital

The nurses’ union has issued new directives for staff working at health centres and the Gozo hospital, after it slammed government for failing to present a new sectoral agreement.

“It is clear that for the Ministry for Health, the patients, nurses and midwives are not a priority and is not prepared to address the humiliating counter proposals sent ten days ago to our members,” the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) said.

Last week, MUMN ordered widespread industrial action after talks with government over the sectoral agreement appear to have reached a stalemate.

The union is proposing several measures to improve work conditions for its members, including higher pensions and a reduced tax rate on overtime. The measures are expected to cost millions in taxpayer funds and have been rejected by the government.

MUMN boss Paul Pace said the package proposed by the union would cost around €75 million and not the €120 million government has intimated.

“The Ministry for Health has still made no effort to present a sectorial agreement which will address the nurses’ shortage and persisted with the notion that the Government has ‘Not Enough Money’ for the Nurses and Midwives,” the MUMN said.

The union also said that “although several non-urgent operations were cancelled, both in Malta and Gozo, although numerous bloodletting appointments were cancelled, although nurses are not washing patients,” the government has showed no compassion or empathy to address the nurses' shortage nor to demonstrate any appreciation to the service which nurses and midwives deliver on a daily basis to their patients. “Health is not a priority to the government.”

“With all the dirty tactics being used by the Ministry for Health, MUMN (with great responsibility towards the patients) will not increase its the current directives at Mater Dei Hospital, but will have to introduce further new directives in all Health Centres and in Gozo General Hospital,” it said.

MUMN directives

Health Centres

Nurses will not accompany doctors in all Health Centre clinics Vaccination for travellers will not be administered. Children and oncology patients will not be affected Nurses in Health Centres will also not be doing any clerical work which will include not answering any phone calls

Gozo General Hospital