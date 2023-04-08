PN deplores No Deposit Cars' intimidation of Jason Azzopardi

The Nationalist Party said it deplores the acts of intimidation committed in the past few days by No Deposit Cars Malta against lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

In a statement on Saturday, PN’s spokesperson for Justice Karol Aquilina called the company irresponsible for how Azzopardi was mocked by Christian Borg’s company.

The infamous car hire-purchase dealership in Qormi that belongs to the alleged kidnapper is facing allegations of fraud and criminal conspiracy by numerous customers.

Azzopardi is representing scores of alleged victims in a judicial protest against the company and Borg.

On Friday, a large satirical banner depicting Azzopardi as a priest with the words ‘Happy Easter 2023 to all’ was hung on the showroom windows.

Aquilina called Borg’s company irresponsible for attacking the legal adviser of people who claim they were scammed by it.

“The Nationalist Party stresses that Christian Borg's company behaviour is unacceptable in a democratic society and further confirms that there is still a culture of impunity in our country that is enjoyed by a click of people close to Robert Abela and Joseph Muscat,” Aquilina said.

This was the second dig by No Deposit Cars against the lawyer in the span of a week, after customers and Azzopardi were singled out in a Facebook video by the company. A few days earlier they had also personally targeted MaltaToday journalists Karl Azzopardi and Luke Vella for reporting the testimonies of their customers.

Borg made a habit of printing politicians’ faces on highly visible banners. When his former legal adviser Robert Abela won the Labour Party’s leadership contest in January 2020, he paraded Valletta’s streets with the PM’s face on the bonnet of his Porsche.

PN urged Maltese businesses to continue to act responsibly and in full respect of the rights of consumers, including the right to take all legal actions they deem necessary to protect their interests as consumers and to choose the lawyer of their trust to assist them in protecting their rights in court.