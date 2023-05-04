Bjorn and Maria Formosa inaugurate ALS Malta's second home

Bjorn and Maria Formosa on Thursday formally opened ALS Malta's second residential home for people who suffer from ALS, a debilitating neurological disease.

The government has invested €4 million to support the development of this center, aimed at improving the quality of life for those with ALS disabilities and neurological conditions.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke about the importance of government partnerships with the private sector in providing the best practices for the care and protection of people.

It is intended to serve up to 30 individuals who have been assessed by Aġenzija Sapport.

In his speech, Abela recalled the government’s incentive of increasing the Carer's Grant and investing in personal assistants to support individuals with disabilities and enable more people to live independently in their communities.

“After 7 years of hard work; creating the foundation, opening a home in Qormi and helping hundreds of people, tonight Bjorn’s ALS Malta fulfilled its wish to ‘help more’ as the second DAR Bjorn was finally opened, this time in Żebbuġ,” said ALS Malta in a statement on Thursday evening.

Previously an abandoned factory, the space underwent a massive transformation to become a five-floor home with double-height spaces allowing sunlight all around, large open areas for the residents and a magnificent, wheelchair accessible terrace.

Apart from the nurses, carers and professionals on call, the residents will benefit from amenities such as a heated therapy pool, a gym, a chapel, a cafeteria, shop and a large yard. The first floor will act as an event space whilst also showcasing ALS Malta’s art and whiskey collections, both of which are sold in aid of the cause.

The rest of the floors will soon host 30 new residents, providing them with a room, en-suite and balconies overlooking the soon-to-be DAR Bjorn Respite home.

After the speeches Bjorn and Maria Formosa gave the Prime Minister, Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and architect Janice Fiorentino a tour of the house.

“This ambitious project would not have been possible without the public’s help; their constant support and generosity enabled the foundation to reach new heights, work harder and help more and more people. Neurological diseases are disabling and difficult to cope with, hence this home will give relief to both the new residents and their caregivers,” ALS Malta added.

However, two homes will still not suffice, according to ALS Malta, and therefore the organisation urged people to keep donating as it continue to help people.