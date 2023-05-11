Yorgen Fenech to testify before PAC on 23 May

Yorgen Fenech will be testifying before parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday 23 May.

MaltaToday is informed security officers from the Corradino Correctional Facility have inspected the building to provide security arrangements for the testimony.

Earlier this week, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) requested the director of prisons to allow the alleged mastermind in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Yorgen Fenech, to testify in the hearings on the NAO inquiry on the Electrogas power plant.

Fenech was scheduled to appear on Tuesday 16 May, but was unable to make the PAC due to an ongoing courting hearing.

This will be Yorgen Fenech’s first appearance out of court, and his first chance to speak in a public forum.

The PAC hearings of former chief of staff Keith Schembri had to be suspended after Schembri filed a constitutional case, claiming a breach of his rights when PAC chairman Darren Carabott and two Nationalist MPs filed a criminal report alleging perjury.