MPs express condolences to family of Attard car crash victim

MPs Clayton Bartolo and Mario de Marco expressed their condolences to the family of Kacey Sciberras, who tragically lost her life in an accident on Sunday morning.

Kacey, 17, lost her life after the car she was in crashed into a pole in Attard.

Police officers who were doing late-night rounds in the area of St Thomas Chetcuti Street in Attard, came across a wrecked car.

From preliminary investigations, it results that a 20-year-old from St Paul’s Bay lost control of his Chevrolet Aveo and crashed into a pole.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said he attended a vigil organised by ITS students in honour of Kacey Sciberras.

He said the other female involved in the accident is also an ITS student, and the institute is offering free counselling services to the victims’ friends and their families.

De Marco also expressed his condolences in a supplementary parliamentary question.

