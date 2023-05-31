Online blood system to help medics keep track of 20,000 donations

The National Blood Transfusion Service is planning to implement a comprehensive donor management system for blood, tissues and cells.

The web-based system will allow donors to register themselves by providing their personal details, contact information, in addition to users managing registrations themselves. The system will integrate with the government myHealth portal and accept donor self-registration requests.

The system should allow the NBTS to search for donors based on various criteria such as blood group, specific antigen profiles, location, and availability.

The blood inventory will be used so that the NTBTS can include several blood products that can be transformed into secondary derived products, manage plasma for industry and patient use, imported blood units, and have a real-time system that updates the status of blood units and inventory levels.

Donors will also be able to be contacted by email or SMS to keep them updated about blood donation drives, inventory levels, and other relevant information.

Importantly, the system will allow the NBTS to track the donation history of donors, including the date and location of their last donation, their blood type, and the number of donations made.

About 20,000 donations are collected every year, where blood samples are screened, processed and tested so that conforming products are released and distributed for clinical use. The NBTS is currently also doing cornea banking.

The NBTS has plans to expand the tissue portfolio with bone and other tissues.