menu

Government relocates 72 migrants to other EU countries

Home Affairs ministry says 72 irregular migrants were relocated to other EU countries on Wednesday

nicole_meilak
22 June 2023, 11:36am
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
Migrants being relocated to EU countries (Photo: Home Affairs Ministry)
Migrants being relocated to EU countries (Photo: Home Affairs Ministry)

72 people living in Malta irregularly were relocated to other EU countries on Wednesday, according to the Home Affairs Ministry.

The migrants left Malta on a Marathon Airlines flight to other European member states, although the ministry did not specify which countries they would fly to.

The migrants will be able to continue their international protection applications in the respective member states.

Migrants boarding a Marathon Airlines plane (Photo: Home Affairs Ministry)
Migrants boarding a Marathon Airlines plane (Photo: Home Affairs Ministry)

The ministry said the relocation was part of the voluntary solidarity mechanism established in June 2022. This mechanism is aimed at alleviating the migration burden on the EU’s border countries.

Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri insisted in a statement that relocation is the most effective way for other European countries to ease the burdern on border countries.

He added that Malta has since been able to relocate the same number of migrants that have arrived to the country in the first year of 2023.

Prime Minister Robert Abela will be visiting Libya this week. Migration is expected to be top of the agenda during talks with Libyan officials.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.