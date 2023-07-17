menu

No one injured after fire at San Anton Palace

The Office of the President said the fire broke out in one of the offices in San Anton Palace at 6:30am on Monday

17 July 2023, 8:52am
by Nicole Meilak

A fire broke out in one of the offices in San Anton Palace on Monday morning, the Office of the President said on Monday.

In a statement, the Office said no one was injured.

The Office of the President thanked the Civil Protection Department, police, Mater Dei Hospital and Armed Forces of Malta.

No more details were made available.

San Anton Palace is the official residence of the President.

