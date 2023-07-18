Timely public inquiry could have averted lingering questions, Bernard Grech argues

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of obstructing the progress of a much-needed public inquiry and attempting to undermine national unity.

“If the public inquiry had started four or five months ago, much more progress would have been made by now... we would not still be asking so many questions,” Grech said on Tuesday.

Speaking on NET TV's Perspettivi, the Opposition Leader said Abela was never willing to discuss the motion presented in parliament.

According to Grech, the Prime Minister seemed reluctant to address the issue, causing frustration among those seeking answers.

Grech pointedly accused Robert Abela of being a weak leader, suggesting that he is afraid of both the truth and the united voices of the people.

“The people should remain united; only then will the country move forward.”

The Opposition Leader also accused Abela of irresponsible actions aimed at breaking national unity, after the PM exited Auberge de Castille at the end of the Jean Paul Sofia vigil in Valletta.

Abela was met with chants of ‘shame on you’, ‘mafia’ and ‘chicken’ as he made his way down the main steps to the side of the building where a car was waiting for him.

The Prime Minister was escorted by his personal security team and other police officers.