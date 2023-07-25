Power cut leaves thousands without water in their taps

A number of localities’ water supply has been interrupted after a boosting station in Naxxar stopped working, a Water Services Corporation spokesperson has said.

The Naxxar boosting station stopped working at around 8pm on Monday, around the same time a power outage was reported in the locality.

The boosting station needs electricity, and without a steady supply cannot function as it should.

Naxxar residents who spoke to this newspaper said they were left for more than 12 hours without an electricity supply.

The Water Services Corporation (WSC) spokesperson said the areas of Naxxar, San Ġwann, Għargħur, Naxxar, Iklin, Swieqi, Madliena and Mosta were all affected by the outage.

The spokesperson said water supply has already been restored to a number of localities.

Malta has entered into its ninth day of widespread power outages across the country. An outage was also reported at Mater Dei Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, after backup generators failed to kick in.

An investigation is being carried out by the health authorities.