Worker injured after lift falls in government building
Sources tell MaltaToday that maintenance was being done on one of the older lifts at the Department of Information building in Valletta, when the lift fell leaving a man injured
A man at the Department of Information building in Valletta was hospitalised after a lift he was working on fell.
Sources told MaltaToday that maintenance was being done on one of the older lifts in the building, when the lift fell around four storeys.
An ambulance rushed the worker to Mater Dei Hospital.