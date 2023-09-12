On social media, suicide in Malta is not a taboo

An unspoken pact of silence about suicide in the press is being torn up as mental health takes centre-stage in the wake of an outpour of social media tributes to victims of suicide.

Malta’s ‘Facebook ecosystem’ can get so loud when unexpected deaths occur, that the press has been more open in reporting the deaths, frequently suicides, of men afflicted by mental health problems that went unnoticed.

The academic and broadcaster Andrew Azzopardi has been among the most vocal to insist that mental health should become a fully-fledged ministerial portfolio, in the wake of recent publicised deaths.

Azzopardi, dean of the Faculty for Social Wellbeing, believes up to 30% of suicides in Malta can go unreported, and that the numbers of such deaths are increasing due to problems of loneliness, anxiety, or impacted lives from a decreasing quality of life and financial hardship.

Malta’s body of psychologists has also issued a wake-up call for a frank discussion on mental health in the wake of a spate of unprecedented suicide reports. An average of two suicide deaths per month occurred in Malta for the past 11 years, according to statistics released in 2022 by the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Mental Disorders.

The statistics also showed that the age of suicide victims ranged from below 16 years to over 95 years, with the most prevalent age bracket being between 40 and 50 years. 22% of the victims were foreigners and 83% were males.

Adele Muscat, a sports psychologist and university lecturer, suggests that the Malta Chamber of Psychologists makes a qualitative difference in how, rather than when suicide is reported.

“Research shows that reports on suicide can have a positive impact and save lives – of course if the reports are done in a responsible manner. As a result, it is hoped that individuals struggling will seek help.”

For years, the Maltese press has laboured under a silent pact not to report suicides. The Werther effect, also known as the copycat effect, refers to the phenomenon where exposure to suicide-related media coverage could lead to an increase in suicide rates.

On the other hand, Muscat refers to the Papageno effect – named after the lovesick character in Mozart’s opera ‘The Magic Flute’ who is turned away from suicide at the eleventh hour – that can have either a positive, or negative effect, on those in crisis depending on the way the media reports on suicide.

Muscat says it is key for the press to follow the guidelines of mental health and suicide prevention organisations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), on how to report on suicide in a way that minimizes potential harm and promotes prevention.

“It’s essential for the media to balance the public’s right to be informed with the potential risks associated with reporting on suicide. Responsible reporting can play a vital role in suicide prevention efforts by reducing the risk of contagion and promoting help-seeking behaviours among those who may be struggling with mental health issues,” Muscat says.

How the media reports

In a more complex analysis of the effect of media stories on suicide, academics also find a difference between the type of victims reported about. For example, a 2003 study by Steven Stack, a professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at Wayne State University, analysed 42 other studies on the impact of publicised suicide stories: the ones that measured the effects of high-profile entertainment or celebrity suicides claimed to generate 14 times the likelihood of a copycat effect; those based on either a real or fictional story were four times likely to uncover a copycat effect.

Stack wrote that the studies on suicide stories about celebrities claimed these sparked a greater degree of identification than stories about the suicides of other persons, who might reason out that if someone with all their fame and fortune cannot endure life, they may say “Why should I?”.

Newspaper stories also can be saved and re-read, even studied – Stack’s study says detailed studies have often found copies of suicide news stories near the body of the victim.

Guidelines on press reporting

Avoiding glorification. Media outlets should avoid sensationalizing or romanticizing suicide. They should refrain from using dramatic headlines, images, or language that may inadvertently glamorise suicide.

Avoiding discussions of specific suicide methods. Detailed descriptions of suicide methods can increase the risk of copycat behaviour. Media should refrain from providing specific information about how a suicide was carried out.

Avoiding repeated reporting. Repeatedly reporting on a specific suicide or cluster of suicides can lead to further contagion. Limiting the coverage and not sensationalizing the event can help prevent this.

Including information on treatable mental illness. The media should emphasize that mental illnesses, including depression, are treatable, and help is available for those in need.

Providing information on where to seek help. Media reports should include information about helplines, crisis centres, and resources available for individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts or mental health issues.

Conveying a message of hope. It is crucial to highlight that suicide is preventable and that there are effective interventions and support systems available to help individuals in crisis.

Treat social media with particular caution. Avoid mentioning or linking to comments, or websites/forums that promote or glamourise suicide. Similarly, it is safer not to open comment sections on suicide stories and careful consideration should be given to the appropriateness of promoting stories through push notifications.

Young people are more susceptible to suicide contagion. When covering the death of a young person, do not give undue prominence to the story or repeat the use of photographs, including galleries. Don’t use emotive, romanticised language or images – a sensitive, factual approach is much safer.

Seek help on suicide or mental health

If you need support or guidance on how to help someone who is suicidal call the Richmond Foundation’s freephone helpline 1770. OLLI Chat is also Richmond’s mental health live chat service.

The national 24/7 mental health helpline is contactable on 1579 or the national support line 179.

One can also speak to professionals operating 24/7 in Malta through the online platform Kellimni.com, as well as Crisis Resolution Malta, providing 24/7 crisis consultation, on 9933-9966