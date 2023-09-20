Ian Borg says Israel and Palestinians have to compromise for two-state solution to succeed

Malta continues to advocate a two-state solution in the Middle East but to succeed all parties must be willing to make compromises, Ian Borg said.

The Foreign Minister told a ministerial meeting on reviving the Middle East Peace Process that compromises were necessary for “all sides to build a common future”.

The two-state solution advocates an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, alongside Israel. Peace talks came to an end several years ago amid frustration over the lack of progress on the ground. Both sides drifted further apart since Israel’s new hard-right government took office last December with a policy of extending Israeli settlements in the West Bank, deemed illegal by the UN.

The meeting on Monday was held on the margins of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly currently underway in New York. Prime Minister Robert Abela is also travelling to the US and is expected to address the assembly on Friday.

The Maltese delegation will hold several bilateral and multilateral meetings with world leaders while in the US.

Meanwhile, Borg also attended a meeting of European affairs ministers, where Malta stressed the importance of coordination between EU countries on UN resolutions.

“It is only through a united voice that we can have better coordination with international partners,” he emphasised.

Borg also participated in a ministerial meeting on global challenges associated with the issue of synthetic drugs, which are increasingly becoming a cause for concern internationally.

At another meeting dealing with sustainable development goals, Borg highlighted the urgency of implementing the 2030 Agenda. “It is crucial for all states to be prepared and resilient for unexpected events that can arise in light of the ongoing crises and devastating news we are witnessing,” he said.