Maltese-American citizen stuck in Gaza, government working to evacuate them

A person with Maltese-American dual citizenship is currently inside Gaza, and the government is working to evacuate them once the Egypt border crossing is open to Palestinians.

Speaking in parliament on Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said that Malta will try to evacuate this person from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Until then, the person is stuck in Gaza.

Borg gave a run-down of his ministerial activities since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza last week.

He said that he called for two urgent meetings of the UN Security Council, with the first meeting having taken place the day after Hamas crossed the Gaza border into Israel.

Borg condemned Hamas’s actions and insisted that the group release all hostages.

He made contact with the foreign affairs ministers in Israel and Palestine, and also discussed the conflict with the foreign affairs minister of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Borg attended a joint council meeting between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council, where he held bilateral meetings with Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

“Tomorrow, EU leaders will meet virtually to establish a common EU position and course of action that reflects the complexities of the situation,” he said.

Borg also thanked the diplomatic corps in Malta and beyond, particularly in Tel Aviv and Ramallah, as well as Maltese soldiers forming part of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon.

“Every lost life in this conflict is a tragedy. Malta will insist on a solution that respects the dignity of everyone involved.”