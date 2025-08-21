Pensioner charged with illegally detaining wife

A 71-year-old pensioner residing in Għarghur was charged with illegally detaining his wife.

He also caused her slight bodily harm and caused her to fear that violence would be used against her. He pleaded guilty.

The man had been married for 26 years to the victim and the pair are currently undergoing separation proceedings.

The court noted the accused struggles with alcohol addiction and anger management issues.

In court, the elderly man admitted his anger issues but said his wife had reportedly invented the claims about his alcohol addiction.

Duty magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech insisted the man must show willingness to follow a treatment order if he wishes to avoid prison.

The court explained regular alcohol testing would be carried out and ordered the accused to fully comply with directions, stressing that probation officers would be assigned to closely monitor him.

“You are playing with fire here, no such behaviour is justified,” the magistrate told the accused.

The accused claimed he could not fully follow the proceedings because of his hearing difficulties and told the magistrate to repeat herself multiple times.

He was handed a probation order by the court. A treatment order was also imposed for his anger management issues and alcohol addiction. A restraining order of three years was also put in force.

He was not given a suspended sentence, as any further offence would not trigger the full punishment.

Instead, the court opted for a probation order, which ensures closer supervision and would warrant the complete punishment in case of reoffending.

“Be glad that you are not on your way to CCF. What you did is not acceptable”, the magistrate warned the man.

At the end of the sitting, he questioned whether he was allowed to live in the same residence as the woman. He was warned that he can’t for obvious reasons and asked to find another place to live.

A request on the ban of publication of the names of the accused was made and it was upheld by the court for purposes of victim protection.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.