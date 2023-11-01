Minister: 3,793 applications submitted for new building contractors license

3,793 applications have been submitted for the newly required building contractors license, the public works minister said in parliament on Wednesday.

Addressing the House, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi 1,754 contractors had applied for a construction licence, 1,233 applied for a demolition licence, and 806 contractors applied for an excavation licence.

Contractors who failed to apply for any contractor’s license by 31 October will now be operating illegally.

Contractors had to apply for a licence depending on which sector they work on, meaning that a contractor who works in demolition, excavation, and construction would have had to apply for three licences – one for each category.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said the new regulatory regime for the building and construction sector and that with the finalisation of the first phase of this reform, will lead to the industry being of higher quality and seriousness.

Those contractors who have not applied for a licence can still do so by 31 May 2024, but cannot operate as contractors until they receive a provisional license.

The new rules, published last July, apply to contractors offering services of demolition, excavation and construction and impose several obligations, including the requirement that any work done is covered by a valid insurance policy to cover any loss or damage to third parties and employees.

The regulations also establish a schedule of penalties for contractors working without a licence, or carrying out work with a suspended licence or in violation of licence conditions.

The penalties also contemplate prison sentences of up to six months and administrative penalties that can go up to €50,000 and fines that can reach €5,000 per day.

