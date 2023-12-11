Malta calls for full implementation of UN resolution addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza

Malta is calling for the full implementation of its UN Security Council resolution to address the humanitarian needs in Gaza and reiterated its support for a two-state solution.

Whilst participating in the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting held in Brussels on Monday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Ian Borg reiterated Malta’s support to the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza effectively, underscoring the importance of adequately reinvigorating the same Authority.

The Foreign Affairs Council discussed the situation in Israel and in the region, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Sahel.

Borg stated that moving beyond the status quo is crucial.

“In this respect, Malta supports greater EU engagement with regional partners towards a two-state solution,” he said.

He expressed Malta’s regret at the inability of the UNSC to adopt a resolution calling for a ceasefire, urging more efforts to be made towards the full implementation of the Maltese led UNSC 2712.

Borg said Malta will continue its efforts so that the UNSC will pronounce itself on a ceasefire.

He underscored the need to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza by opening new humanitarian crossings, while also underlining the need to remain mindful of Israel’s legitimate security concerns, which need to be addressed.

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, and in view of important decisions to be discussed this week by EU leaders at the European Council later in the week, Minister Borg reiterated Malta’s support for Ukraine through the various measures in place.

Addressing the situation in the Sahel, Minister Borg called for an intensification of EU efforts to turn the current challenges into opportunities through a Team Europe approach to ensure that the EU remains engaged in the region. Minister Borg also underlined that strengthened cooperation with regional institutions such as ECOWAS and the African Union remains key, as does recalibrating the EU’s efforts towards a country-by-country approach.

In the margins of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Minister Borg participated in a breakfast meeting with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.