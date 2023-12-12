[WATCH] Parliamentary group in agreement over Rosianne Cutajar motion, Grech insists

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has stated the Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group is in agreement regarding a motion calling for independent MP Rosianne Cutajar to return money from a fraudulent consultancy.

“The parliamentary group agrees that we should take action because it is unacceptable that Rosianne Cutajar pretends to have a job, a phantom job or a fraudulent job as the Auditor General said, so that she can pig out on the people’s taxes,” Grech told the media.

He was reacting to a MaltaToday report which revealed the motion caused a stir inside the PN parliamentary group, after certain MPs voiced their concerns that it could backfire on them.

The Nationalist Party had announced that it plans to file a motion in parliament demanding that Cutajar returns the money she was given through her phantom job.

Addressing the media, Grech stated that the National Audit Office minced no words when he found that Cutajar’s phantom job was fraudulent and irregular. Grech noted that for the PN, this was unacceptable.

From her end, Cutajar, who is now an independent MP, is on a warpath as she is making use of her seat in parliament to inquire about the government jobs held by PN MPs.

Just this week, Cutajar inquired about the details of the employment of a number of PN MPs including David Agius, Graziella Attard Previ and Albert Buttigieg among others.