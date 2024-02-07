MaltaCAN urges action against segregation in education of autistic children

MaltaCAN, a coalition of 14 independent organisations advocating for children's rights, has issued an urgent appeal to education authorities, policymakers, stakeholders, and unions to address the growing segregation of children on the autism spectrum within the Maltese education system.

"Increasingly, we are witnessing the exclusion of children on the autism spectrum from mainstream educational environments, severely limiting their access to inclusive learning opportunities," MaltaCAN said in a press release.

The organisation attributed the development to a combination of restrictive directives imposed by unions and certain school policies, which effectively isolate vulnerable students from necessary support services, such as learning support educators.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, MaltaCAN said that there are currently 180 pending applications for learning support educators, indicating a significant gap in resources to meet the needs of students with autism and other disabilities.

Moreover, MaltaCAN emphasised the lack of comprehensive data and research on the issue. The coalition said prompt action is needed to safeguard the right to education for every child, irrespective of their abilities or disabilities.

MaltaCAN said it received reports from concerned parents on this issue. The coalition also echoed the sentiments expressed by parents of autistic children in the media, who have highlighted the inadequacy of resources and training within schools to effectively support students with autism spectrum disorders.