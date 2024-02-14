Rural fires were most common fire in 2023 with 1,008 blazes

Rural fires were the most common type of fires that the Civil Protection Department responded to in 2023, information tabled in parliament shows.

A number of parliamentary questions from the opposition's shadow minister for home affairs Darren Carabott to home affairs minister Byron Camilleri shed light on the incidents in which the CPD intervened.

When it comes to fires, rural fires overshadowed all other types of fires, as the CPD handled some 1,008 fires in rural areas. Dry weather and strong winds in the summer of 2023 had promted the CPD to urge the public to be on alert and responsible by taking the necessary precautions when in rural areas.

Wildfires caused havoc in other Mediterranean states such as Greece, as climate change facilitated the spread of fires.

Meanwhile, 237 fires in residences and 64 commercial fires made up the rest of the fires tackled by the CPD.

According to other information tabled in parliament, the CPD's most common intervention was calls for assistance, which totalled 1,773. In second place was oil spreads, as there were 1,719 incidents assisted by the CPD.

Some 528 rescue operations were also recorded, as well as 92 incidents where the CPD's HAZMAT resources were put to use. Meanwhile, incidents regarding flooded ammounted to 31.

In total, the CPD intervened in 5,995 incidents in 2023.