Nationalist MPs voice approval, and concern, with EPP defence proposals

Nationalist MPs agree that Europe must arm itself in order to work for peace, but the position is not a consensus.

Reacting to the European People’s Party’s (EPP) defence proposals, as approved in its manifesto, PN leader Bernard Grech acknowledged that Europe must work for peace but also be able to defend itself. “Let’s understand that these are some who don’t want to respect these universal values of peace […] while Europe is working for peace, it needs to think about defence.”

However, Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici said he doesn’t agree with Europe moving towards a more military stance, especially towards Russia, without making more effort for peace in Ukraine.

“I know it’s not easy, it’s complicated, but what’s happening now, especially after Macron’s last speech saying he’s ready to send French troops to Ukraine, is a more dangerous line,” he said.

“If Europe falls completely into war, which is something Malta is not considering […] Europe will find itself fighting a war that it did everything to stop. European countries are scared, they’re arming themselves further, and even out of fear of Trump becoming president, there is a bigger fear that he will declare that Europe must fend for itself, and Europe will end up in this difficult situation.”

He said Malta should do more to bring countries together, and promote more discussion on certain issues. “Oftentimes, small countries can say things bigger countries can’t. And tey should say those things.”

The EPP is a centre-right grouping which brings together Europe’s Christian-democratic and conservative parties – including the Nationalist Party. It approved its manifesto for June’s European elections on 6 March.

Among its proposals are a European Commissioner dedicated to security and defence, a mandate on member states to prioritise European purchases of military equipment, and new restrictions on arms exports.

It also calls for a dedicated EU defence pot of money within the bloc’s long-term budget, the Multi-Annual Financial Framework. These measures should eventually lead to a “Single Market for Defence”, the EPP says.

The text also floats French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal for a European nuclear deterrent.

Nationalist MP Adrian Delia said that the EPP’s defence proposals do not contradict any European calls for peace. “When you have an aggressive former superpower, do you allow for invasions and genocides?” he questioned. “Wanting peace doesn’t mean you don’t arm yourself for peace and defence.”

MP Mario de Marco said that, when one looks at the situation in Ukraine, and political developments in the US, the European and border countries need to be supported.

“In the global circumstances today, the idea of a stronger Europe would help Europe’s security. We’re not talking about a more aggressive Europe, but one that can stand on its own two feet without being dependent on the US or other global superpowers.”

MP Albert Buttigieg insisted on peace, but said that peace comes through dialogue and structures. MP Karol Aquilina said he agrees with the EPP’s proposal, and insisted that the EPP wants peace but also wants to ensure Europe can defend itself.