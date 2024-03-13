Security company facing charges over illegally-employed bouncers

The management of a security company that illegally supplied bouncers has faced charges over 22 incidents involving its bouncers.

According to a parliamentary question from PN MP Albert Buttigieg to home affairs minister Byron Camilleri, the charges were part of a series of actions supposedly aimed at cracking down on the free-for-all which characterises the bouncer industry.

In January, MaltaToday had written that government's plans aimed to overhaul bouncer and security guard regulations are still collecting dust, despite draft legislation that was drawn up over six years ago.

Since then, Malta has seen case after case of bouncers and security guards brutally beating partygoers. In January, a number of bouncers were seen savagely beating a man on the ground in Paceville.

Camilleri was even asked by Buttigieg when government plans to regulate the industry. The minister referred him to a previous parliamentary response he had given which gave no indication that government plans to implement the regulations, instead stating that, “government remains open to all types of reforms.”

In Wednesday’s response, Camilleri stated that between January 2023 and last February, four individuals were arraigned in court after they were found working as bouncers without a licence. Another four people were deported for the same offence, while another is awaiting deportation.

Camilleri said that another 14 people have been summoned to court after they worked as bouncers despite not having a licence.

Meanwhile, the security company facing charges has not been named due to the ongoing investigations.