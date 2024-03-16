Malta second-easiest country for expats to move to, study finds

Malta has ranked second in new research that revealed the easiest countries to move to for expats.

The research, conducted by William Russell, looked at a number of countries and analysed factors such as expat population, visa data, required vaccines and language requirements to determine the easiest countries to emigrate to.

The easiest country to move to is Hungary. With a difficulty score of 3.85, Hungary stands out as relatively more accessible for expats. The salary threshold for Hungary is pretty low, at €14,650, and the fees are just €65.

There’s also no language test requirement, and just one required vaccination for most travellers.

Following up in second place is Malta. With a difficulty score of 3.87, it also presents a less challenging migration process.

Over a quarter of the Maltese population are expats, suggesting that the process is relatively easy compared to other countries.

Expats moving to Malta also don’t need to worry too much about vaccines, with just tetanus required for most travellers and rabies for some.

Rounding out the top three is Austria. Austria's difficulty score of 3.91 reflects its relatively welcoming stance towards expats seeking the EU Blue Card.

Austria is another country with a relatively high expat population (19.3%), and the processing times are just eight weeks, which is relatively quick compared to other countries.

At the other end of the spectrum, India, Australia and Finland emerge as the hardest countries to emigrate to.

India tops this list with its Employment Visa, having a difficulty score of 6.45. India has a low expat population percentage (0.4%), and the visa demands significant fees of €500.

Expats will require at least three vaccinations (with a further five depending on circumstances).

Australia follows closely with its Temporary Skill Shortage visa (medium stream).

This visa has a high difficulty score of 6.42, reflecting Australia’s higher fees of €1,836, long processing times (4 to 8 months) and the fact that you must pass an English-language proficiency test.

Finland, offering the EU Blue Card, has a difficulty score of 5.78. Finland has a high earnings threshold for applicants for a Blue Card, at €62,508, as well as application costs of €380.

Many countries require applicants to earn over a certain amount to qualify for a worker’s visa. This includes the EU Blue Card, with each government setting its own threshold.

Luxembourg has the highest, at €84,780. It’s important to note that these figures can vary year by year, and for certain professions that are in high demand or require specific skills, the threshold may be lower.