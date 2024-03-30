Puttinu Cares Easter fundraiser raises over €3.1 million for cancer patients

A fundraising drive for cancer charity Puttinu Cares has raised over €3.1 million.

The total €3,177,135 sum was collected during a full-day telethon on Good Friday, one of a series of fundraising events organised by Puttinu Cares in the lead up to Easter, amongst them an Easter bake sale and a 17km sponsored walk from the Mellieħa Parish Church to the Granaries in Floriana, An estimated 8,000 people participated in the walk, which collected €92,500 for the charity.

Set up in October 2002, Puttinu Cares is a charitable organisation providing support to cancer patients. It was initially aimed at helping the families of children receiving cancer treatment abroad, but has since expanded its remit and now also assists adult patients.

The organisation's team of medical professionals and volunteers provide much-needed assistance to both sick children, as well as to their families, as they navigate through an incredibly difficult period in their lives.

The charity also offers financial assistance to cancer patients who require treatment in the United Kingdom, covering travel and accommodation arrangements for both the patient and family members.