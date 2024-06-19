Electricity from solar panels increased by 7% in 2023 as PV installations hit 34,000 mark

Solar panels on residential units accounted for 93.4% of all PV installations in 2023, accounting for 45% of solar power generated on the islands.

The National Statistics Office said the total stock of PV installations amounted to 33,818 of which 85.4% were installed in the region of Malta and 14.6% in Gozo and Comino.

The Northern Harbour region had the highest stock of PV installations, followed by the Western region.

When compared to 2022, generation of energy from grid-connected PVs increased by 6.7%, totalling an estimated value of 309.3 GWh. Most energy was generated in the South Eastern and Northern Harbour districts at 22.9% and 17.4% of the total GWh respectively.

The commercial sector accounted for 5.8% of PV installations, which, however, generated more than half of the solar energy that was fed into the grid.

But the data also shows that the public sector is lagging far behind both in the number of installations and the amount of electricity generated through PVs.

The public sector was responsible for less than a percentage point of solar panel installations and these accounted for under 3% of energy generated by PVs.