MCAST students to receive exam marks after union suspends directives

MCAST students will receive their exam marks after the Malta Union of Teachers suspended industrial action at the college following a breakthrough in talks with the government.

The union and the college have been locked in dispute over stalled talks on a new collective agreement for lecturers. Industrial action was ordered last month, which included a directive to lecturers not to input student exam marks into the system.

However, on Friday the union said “a way forward” was agreed with the government that “shall lead to the satisfactory conclusion of the agreement”.

“Schedules of negotiation meetings have been set and communicated and to this effect the MUT is suspending the directive on the inputting of students’ marks,” the union said.

The development could not have come too soon for students, who were left in the dark as to their progress.

In a separate statement the Education Ministry “noted with satisfaction” the developments that led the union to suspend industrial action.

Talks on the collective agreement are expected to continue in the coming days.