Steve Ellul appointed CEO of Infrastructure Malta

Steve Ellul has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Malta, effective immediately.

This appointment follows the resignation of Ivan Falzon, which was accepted by the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure, and Capital Projects, Chris Bonett.

Bonett expressed his gratitude to Ivan Falzon for his work during his tenure as head of the entity and extended his best wishes to Steve Ellul in his new role.

Ellul contested the previous European election on the Labour Party ticket, but did not get elected. Before this he was responsible for establishing Project Green and served as its first CEO. He was replaced in January by former MFSA chief Joseph Cuschieri.

A financial analyst and lecturer at the University of Malta, Ellul has held prominent positions at the Bank of Valletta for many years. In his previous roles, he was responsible for managing investments both locally and internationally, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

In recent years, Ellul has served as a consultant in enterprise and sustainable development, advancing the concept of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Malta. This initiative has led numerous Maltese businesses to invest in environmental sustainability and enhance their social and corporate responsibilities.