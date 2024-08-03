Robert Abela on Jason Micallef: 'When your time is up, don't come back'

“When your time is up and you've given your contribution, don't come back," was the Prime Minister’s surprisingly frank reply when asked about Jason Micallef’s candidacy for an internal Labour Party post during a pre-recorded interview published on Saturday.

A former general secretary of the Labour Party under Alfred Sant and a staunch supporter of Joseph Muscat, Micallef was re-elected soon after Muscat became leader in 2008, but his post was abolished a year later and replaced by the unelected post of CEO.

When Robert Abela was asked about the possiblity of a Micallef candidacy during his interview with LovinMalta, which was recorded before Micallef announced his intentions to run for the deputy leader for party affairs post, he suggested that Labour should not "turn back the clock," but paid tribute to Micallef for his contribution to the party in the past, Abela added that he felt Micallef still “has a lot to give.”

“If this rumour is true, then it is up to the party delegates to pass judgement," Abela told the interviewer on Thursday.

"You asked me about a specific person, but I think my reply counts in general, when your time is up and you've given your contribution, don't come back."

Abela expressed confidence in the good judgement of the party delegates, adding that when selecting leaders the end goal was not only electoral victories but also to keep the party in the best possible state to do good for the country.

The party had to continue opening itself up and increase its appeal to middle of the road voters, Abela said as he warned against adopting a siege mentality and adding that "every time in the past that the Labour Party closed itself up, it lost the election.”

Abela deflected a question about whether Micallef would appeal to middle of the road voters, replying that it was “up to the delegates to decide.”

"What I can say is the same reply I gave you earlier, you cannot turn back the clock, you can only go forward," Abela said.