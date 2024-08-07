Labour Party agrees on motion allowing MPs to contest deputy leadership

The Labour Party executive has agreed on a motion to change its statute and allow MPs to contest the role of deputy leader for party affairs.

This motion will be discussed at an extraordinary general conference to be held on 9 August at 6pm at the Labour Party headquarters.

Regardless of what is decided at the conference, the nomination process will kick off on 23 August until 25 August. Elections for the deputy leadership and other roles in the party administration will take place between 13 and 15 September.

This decision comes a day after Jason Micallef withdrew his nomination for the position, while MEP Alex Agius Saliba hinted that he may contest the role instead.

If party delegates approve the motion, it would mark the third change in statute regarding the nominations of deputy leader for party affairs.

In February 2016, the Labour Party changed its statute previously banning MPs from the role, paving the way for former minister Konrad Mizzi to become deputy leader.

There was another change in 2020, the year Robert Abela took charge as party leader and prime minister, which saw the part re-ban MPs from contesting the deputy leadership.