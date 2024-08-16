PN urges hacker's extradition to the US be blocked, government urges caution

The Nationalist Party (PN) has called on the Maltese government to block the extradition of Daniel Joe Meli, a 27-year-old Maltese citizen, to the United States.

Meli is currently facing extradition following allegations that he was involved in selling malware on the dark web over a period of ten years.

The PN insists that Meli should be tried locally for any crimes committed in Malta, rather than being sent abroad to face justice.

In a statement issued on Friday, the PN said the government should not accept the extradition of Maltese citizens when the alleged crimes took place on Maltese soil.

The party argued that Meli's case falls under Maltese jurisdiction and that he should be prosecuted and, if found guilty, serve his sentence in Malta. This also applies when the crimes for which extradition is being requested are also recognized under Maltese law.

Meli, who initially consented to the extradition, later withdrew his consent after changing legal representation, claiming he was not in the right state of mind when he agreed. His new legal team, comprising Arthur Azzopardi and Franco Debono, has since launched constitutional proceedings in an effort to prevent his extradition.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and shadow justice minister Karol Aquilina met with Meli’s parents to discuss the case, insisting on the need for the state to protect Maltese citizens facing extradition.

The PN also highlighted the case as evidence of the urgent need to update Maltese law, specifically advocating for a legal amendment that would allow a person to appeal an extradition decision even after initially consenting to it.

Currently, under Maltese law, individuals who consent to extradition do not have the right to appeal that decision, a point Meli’s lawyers argue is unconstitutional.

The Justice Ministry responded to the developments by stating that it was "closely following" the case.

The PN expressed its willingness to collaborate with the government to expedite discussions and approval of the necessary legislative amendments in parliament.

Government tells Opposition to 'appreciate the situation's legal complexity'

In a statement later on Friday, government appealed to the Opposition to appreciate the legal complexity of the case.

Government also pointed towards Malta's extradition treaty with the United States and Meli's voluntary acceptance of the extradition while he was aided by a lawyer.

"Government is evaluating every option within legal parameters as well as others, so that those who broke the law in Malta can face justice in Malta," they stated, adding that government will also ensure safeguards in cases where the accused gives their consent to be extradited.