Independent investigation by police complaints board into Nicolette Ghirxi murder, ministry says

Police complaints board will look at the government and police measures in place to prevent domestic and gender-based violence

nicole_meilak
20 August 2024, 6:26pm
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
Nicolette Ghirxi's (inset) lifeless body being taken down to the police hearse. She was murdered inside her Birkirkara apartment.
The police complaints board will investigate the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi and make recommendations based on a previous independent inquiry into the murder of Bernice Cassar, the government announced on Tuesday.

According to a government statement, the police complaints board was on Monday asked to analyse the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi and scrutinise the recommendations of the Bernice Cassar inquiry.

It will also analyse the wider operations against domestic and gender-based violence within the police corps, as well as the current legal regime and standard operating procedures in place.

Several entities, from the Opposition Party to the Women’s Lobby, have been calling for an independent inquiry into Nicolette Ghirxi’s murder.

Ghirxi was killed by her ex-partner Edward Johnston in her Birkirkara flat, her body found in the early hours of Monday 12 August.

Her murder sparked widespread debate on whether the police force has the necessary means to prevent femicides and other forms of gender-based violence.

