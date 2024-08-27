FSWS releases professional affidavits regarding Nicolette Ghirxi case

The Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) has released affidavits from its professionals, to back up previous statements that, at no point, did its employees discourage Nicolette Ghirxi from undergoing a risk assessment.

This move comes in response to allegations made by certain individuals who spoke with The Sunday Times of Malta, suggesting otherwise.

The FSWS also published the relevant form completed by Ghirxi, in which she confirmed in writing her decision not to proceed with the risk assessment. The FSWS emphasised that this was the only instance of contact its employees had with Ghirxi.

Ghirxi was killed by her ex-partner Edward Johnston in her Birkirkara flat, her body found in the early hours of Monday 12 August.

Her murder sparked widespread debate on whether the police force has the necessary means to prevent femicides and other forms of gender-based violence.

The FSWS pointed out that it provided statistics to The Sunday Times, as requested by the mediahouse, on the number of people who choose not to undergo a risk assessment.

According to the FSWS, between January and June 2023, 607 reports of domestic violence were filed. In the same period in 2024, reports surged to 1,138, with the number of individuals agreeing to undergo risk assessments rising from 562 in the first half of 2023 to 770 in the first half of 2024—a 37% increase.

Additionally, in the first six months of 2024, 368 individuals, representing 32.34% of total reports, chose not to proceed with a risk assessment.

The FSWS said it is willing to cooperate with any inquiries or investigations into its work, both in this specific case and more generally. The foundation expressed full confidence in the capabilities and professionalism of its employees, as well as their unwavering dedication to supporting victims of domestic violence.