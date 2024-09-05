Malta among European states donating Mpox vaccines to African countries

Malta has joined other European states in providing assistance to African countries in dealing with the Mpox outbreak, government has announced.

The initiative Team Europe led by DG Health Emergency Preparedness and Response HERA, will see European countries donating vaccines and mobilising resources to assist in slowing down the disease.

Government said together European countries will be donating around half a million vaccines, with the HERA Director General Laurent Muschel arriving at the city of Kinshasa in Kongo to deliver the first consignment of vaccines against Mpox.

Till now, Malta has registered two Mpox cases at its hospitals.

Mpox, also known as Monkeypox, is a viral infection first identified in humans in the 1970s in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals. Human-to-human transmission can also occur, particularly through close physical contact with an infected person, including sexual contact.

Mpox made headlines after the rise of the Clade I variant, which spread to a number of African regions, prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency of international concern in August.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry explained that the Mpox virus has two distinct clades: Clade I and Clade II.

Clade I is predominantly found in Central Africa and is associated with more severe illness and higher mortality rates. Due to this Clade's severity, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Clade I a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Clade II, which is less severe and has a significantly lower mortality rate, is responsible for the ongoing global outbreak that began in 2022. This clade is primarily sexually transmitted. Malta previously investigated 35 cases in relation to this global outbreak up until 2023. Tueaday's case falls under Clade II.

In light of the confirmed Mpox case, the Health Authorities have issued guidelines to curb the virus's spread. They emphasise the importance of practicing safe sex and engaging in open conversations with partners about sexual health. People are advised to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with individuals who have a rash resembling Mpox and to maintain good hand hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Caution is urged during social gatherings and intimate contact, particularly avoiding sharing personal items like towels, bedding, and clothing with infected individuals. Additionally, anyone experiencing symptoms or who has been in contact with someone diagnosed with Mpox should seek medical advice promptly.

The public is urged to stay informed and adhere to the recommended guidelines to ensure their safety and well-being.